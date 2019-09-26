Put a pin in it

(WBRE/WYOU) — These portraits look like paint on canvas at first glance, but look closer and you will see a very different medium of art.

The artist’s strokes are actually thousands of pins, the same kind used on clothes. To begin, he cuts ou a shape on a steel board, attaches a piece of styrofoam to that, and then places the pins as close as possible to bring the image to life.

It is a labor of love, because when using some 80,000 pins to “paint”, a few pricks and blisters are a small price to pay. 30 of the artist’s works are on display at the South Korean gallery.

