Pushing for a commemorative coin

(WBRE/WYOU) — A group of lawmakers is pitching a plan to honor Negro Leauge Baseball.

Before Jackie Robinson became the first black player in Major League Baseball in 1947, some of the greatest ballplayers of all time, Josh Gibson, Satchel Paige, Cool Papa Bell, and many more played in the Negro League.

Now Congressional baseball fans, Republican and Democrat, are supporting a bill that would direct the U.S. Treasury to mint a commemorative coin marking the Negro Leauge’s 100th anniversary.

“So people understand about the adversity and just the spectacular accomplishment of these players,” Senator Tim Kaine (D)- Virginia said.

“Make sure that the legacy of the negro league plays on long after there are no more negro league players left,” Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro League’s Baseball Museum said.

If passed, the coins would raise awareness about the players and raise proceeds for the Negro Leauge Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.