Push to attract voters in Pennsylvania ramping up

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – There’s a big push by the Republican and Democratic parties in the four days leading up to the general election.

The Trump and Biden campaigns are ramping up their efforts to attract voters in Pennsylvania with several planned events across the commonwealth.

Officials with both campaigns tell Eyewitness News that Pennsylvania will get a lot of attention over the next several days, both campaigns tell us they are not taking anything for granted.

President Trump and Joe Biden know all too well how important Pennsylvania is to winning the White House then candidate Trump was able to flip the state in red in 2016.

We spoke with Alyssa Farah, White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to the President.

She says the president will stand on his economic record.

“I know he feels very strongly about making his case to the manufacturing sector there, the energy sector some of the biggest job creators in the country are back in Pennsylvania,” said Farah.

When asked, “what about the polls that show the president trailing Mr. Biden in key battle ground states including Pennsylvania?”

“I also look at our internals that show us closer than the public polling done. I don’t know if the public polls caught up with the Trump era. We don’t put much stock in them,” Farah responded.

“We are feeling great about where we are seeing really great about the enthusiasm that we are seeing in Pennsylvania and around the country. We’re also not going to take anything for granted we are not going to get complacent,” said Bill Russo, Deputy National Communications Director for the ‘Biden for President’ Campaign.

We asked Russo, “and what about the polls that shows Joe Biden leading the president in battle ground states including Pennsylvania?’

“You know polls don’t vote, people do. And, so, we aren’t going to stop reaching out to every voter that we can across the Commonwealth and reminding them their vote is power. They have the opportunity in this election to shape the future of this country,” Russo told us.