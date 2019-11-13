Push for Lawmakers to Introduce “Right to Repair” Legislation

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) When your cell phone, laptop, or airpods break many of us just throw them out and buy a new one. But now there’s a call to make it easy and affordable to fix them instead of shelling out money for a replacement. Eyewitness News Harrisburg Reporter Matt Heckel reports.

:

Pennpirg Education Fund released it’s “What Are Pennsylvanians Trying To Fix” report on Tuesday. The report finds more than two million Pennsylvanians looked up repairs on the website “i-fix-it-dot-com.”

“This website provides step-by-step instructions for repairs on a wide range of products,” Said Emma Horst- Martz.

But the most commonly searched products cell phones, laptops, cars, and gaming consoles. Products that are difficult to repair.

“Six of the most common manufacturers do not provide access to spare parts or technical service information,” said Emma Horst-Martz, PENNPIRG Campaign Associate

The most common searches were for battery or screen replacements two parts that PENNPIRG says manufacturers have made increasingly difficult to access

“They tell you ‘hey, your phone’s broken, you can’t fix that, you can’t put a new battery in.'” explained Tim Mentzer, Owner, Mentzer Repairs

They’re now calling on lawmakers in Pennsylvania to introduce a bill to establish a “Right To Repair” requiring manufacturers to sell replacement parts at fair market prices and make repair manuals available to consumers.

“If you don’t think you can do anything yourself, you’re just going to buy a new device. People do the same thing with their cars. Freedom of repair is very, very important,” said Mentzer

And those at Tuesday’s press conference said they’re looking for a bill to be introduced here in Pennsylvania in January.