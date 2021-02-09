Push for American Rescue Plan

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden hopes to get his multi-trillion dollar COVDI relief package to Congress soon to help Americans.

It’s the $1.9 trillion relief package Democrats want to push through the Senate and House. They say the relief plan will provide the country with a much-needed economic boost.

However, Republicans say they are worried the ‘American Rescue Plan’ will drain too many resources. They argue that it will only lead to more problems for future generations. Others say the bill is simply not focused enough.

“To speed vaccination distribution, provide a life line to small businesses, help schools reopen safely, save the job of teachers, firefighters, and other public employees, and so much more,” Senator Chuck Schumer said.

“I’m very concerned that if we throw another two trillion dollars, if we print another two trillion dollars, it could cause more inflation and actually backfire on us,” Senator Roger Marshall said.

The Biden administration says doing too little is a larger danger to the nation. And Democrats hope to get the bill passed by mid-March.