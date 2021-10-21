Pumpkin walk in Wyoming County offers fun for whole family

EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fall activities are in full swing. Apple picking, corn mazes, you name it.

But what about a pumpkin walk? There is a place for you to go in Wyoming County. Pumpkins of all sorts are stacked, sitting on the ground and hanging at Creekside Gardens. Just like leaves the colors are different and the shapes are unique.

However, the enjoyment is consistent.

“Beautiful fall day, something to do on a nice day out, all the mosaic designs are amazing and I didn’t realize there are so many different colors,” Jennifer Atkins of Tunkhannock said.

Atkins came to Creekside with her family to see 30 varieties of pumpkins.

“It’s much bigger than I anticipated and it’s very artsy and kid-friendly,” Atkins said.

“They’re natural materials that we have put together into these designs and shapes and we’re very passionate about it,” co-owner Sherri Kukuchka said.

Kukuchka organizes each pumpkin that was purchased from local farmers.

“I can comfortably say close to 10,000 pumpkins. My body doesn’t really want to know and all of us here, we’ve moved a lot of pumpkins,” Kukuchka said.

When you come on the walk you can actually play “I Spy.” There are 13 pumpkins in gourds with glitter on them and then you can search for 13 pumpkins with different names. Frank, Willie, Arthur, Clifford.

“We can give you a clue if you have trouble finding some things,” Kukuchka said.

Playing “I Spy” or just looking, it certainly does get you in the fall spirit, according to Atkins.

You might be wondering where all the pumpkins go after the season. Creekside Gardens donates them to local farmers for animals to feast on.

The pumpkin walk is open Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Halloween and costs $10.