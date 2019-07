SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A unique pump track in the Poconos is back open after rainy weather prevented it from opening earlier this season.

Rivers Edge Family Bike Park in Smithfield Township experienced drainage issues. Before the fairly-new facility could open it had to meet state standards. Additional work is expected to be done before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, riders are reminded to not use the track if it becomes muddy.