Pulverman collects essentials for Kentucky tornado victims

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What started out as a small gesture, grew into a mountain of generosity in Luzerne County to go to the tornado relief effort.

Pulverman, a metal fabrication company in Dallas, collected supplies for victims of the December 10th tornadoes. Their initial goal was send a pallet of water, but that quickly evolved into a community effort to collect essentials for those who lost everything in the devastating storms.

“So over the last couple days, the community has been very strongly supportive of what’s going on. They’ve been dropping things off. Even though our ideal collection time was 9 to 2 today they came out early and we got a great start to this,” organizer Wally Pilger said.

The donated supplies are being packed into trucks and will be driven to Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds in Mayfield, Kentucky.