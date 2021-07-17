Puck Cancer Festival returns to Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A festival in Luzerne County is not beating around the puck this year when it comes to cancer.

The 2021 Puck Cancer Festival was held Saturday from noon until dusk at Quality Hill Playground in Nanticoke. The event has been going on since 2012, with all proceeds benefitting the Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Assistance Fund in Kingston.

Not only was there a hockey tournament, but the festival also includes basket raffles, food music, and activities for the kids as well. Last year was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the office, they have something called the Prescription Fund. That Prescription Fund helps aid patients who can’t afford their medications, their treatments, their groceries, their light bills, transportation, anything like that. The Prescription Fund aids those patients so that the last thing they have to worry about is bills and they can focus on beating their cancer,” Puck Cancer co-founder Lauren Myers said.

The event is looking to donate $40,000 this year and has raised more than $65,000 to date.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11.