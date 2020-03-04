Public meeting scheduled regarding city sewer system

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wilkes-Barre residents will have a chance to learn more and ask questions about the future of the city’s sewer system.

The city may sell or lease the system to bring in revenue but many residents are concerned about the possible impact on rates. A public meeting has been set for March 18.

Mayor George Brown tells Eyewitness News he will make a decision that will help and not hurt taxpayers but insists that it’s not an easy decision to make.

“We are looking at what’s best for the residents of the city of Wilkes-Barre and business owners,” Brown said. “We are trying to keep the rates as low as possible and provide services.”

The mayor says that the infrastructure is over 100 years old and the city has been spending $500,000 a year maintaining its terracotta pipes.

The idea of selling or leasing the sewer system was first introduced in 2019 by former Mayor Tony George. It was estimated that such a move could bring about $30M dollars to the cash-strapped city.

Mayor George Brown has been meeting with companies interested in taking over the sewer system.

“We are looking at different options,” Brown said. “One of them is to sell them. Two different companies have submitted proposals for sale. The other is to lease it and we have a company that is interested in that.”

The final decision, however, rests in the hands of the city council. Members of the council say that will depend on how a possible sale will affect tax rates.

Meanwhile, business owners like Rosa Bellio, who owns Franco’s Pizza on South Main Street say they will be closely watching the decision.

“I just hope it doesn’t affect our rates and how things are going forward in the Wyoming Valley,” Bellio said. “We rely a lot on the sewer system and if things don’t go well that can cause a lot of problems for a lot of people.”

Currently, Wilkes-Barre residents pay $50 a year for their sewer service.

For more information on the public meeting concerning the possible sale, see below.