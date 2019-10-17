Public hearing to take place tonight to save SCI Retreat

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A standing room only crowd is expected tonight in Nanticoke at a public hearing regarding the planned closure of SCI Retreat in Luzerne County, which state officials announced in August.

That public hearing is being held at the Greater Nanticoke Area High School. It starts at 7 p.m. Many people in Luzerne County are saying ‘here we go again’. Plans to close SCI Retreat have them uneasy about what it could mean for the economy in the region.

“I think they should look at the overall effect of this. I don’t think that they all know exactly what the effect is,” Jim Bach, President of the Business Association of the Greater Shickshinny Area, said.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says SCI Retreat must be closed because it would take tens of millions of dollars to upgrade. The 1,100 inmates will be sent to other state prisons. The 400-plus people, including corrections officers, who work at SCI Retreat would be offered positions at other state prisons in the region.

SCI Retreat is located in Newport Township. The township now stands to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue and nearby businesses would feel the impact of the collateral financial damage.

Senator John Yudichak, (D) Luzern/Carbon Counties, is one of the lawmakers leading the charge to stop the closure.

“This hearing is required by law. They are going to have to do a cost analysis in addition to analyzing all of those factors, public safety, local economy. They are going to have to look at can this facility be repurposed or will taxpayers of Pennsylvania have to pay for the upkeep to keep SCI Retreat empty for the rest of time,” Sen. Yudichak said.

SCI Retreat was targeted for closure two years ago along with two other state prisons in our region, but the public outcry convinced state officials to pull back from their decision. But this time, SCI Retreat is the only prison in the state’s crosshairs.

“So, this is a tougher fight. We understand that. The union understands that. Families understand that. But still, the same fight and the voices are loud, strong, and we are going to be very strong tonight when Northeastern Pennsylvania and Luzerne County make the case to save SCI Retreat,” Sen. Yudichak said.

Thursday night’s testimony will be analyzed by state corrections officials as a factor in its ultimate decision whether to close SCI Retreat.

If the community effort to save SCI Retreat fails, it could be shut down as early as March of next year.