Public Hearing on SCI Retreat Slated for Tonight

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A second public hearing on the possible closure of S-C-I Retreat will take place tonight (November 21).

The hearing comes after John Wetzel, the secretary of the Department of Corrects was caught on-camera suggesting the closure had already been finalized.

Plans to close the state prison have been controversial for a variety of reasons mainly because it would cost the area hundreds of jobs. Officials from The D-O-C says closing the prison is a cost issue.

More than 400 people who work there have been offered positions at other state prisons in the region.

The public hearing is at 5:30 this evening at the Nanticoke Municipal Building.