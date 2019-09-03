Public hearing on high-speed internet to be held in the Poconos

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lack of high-speed internet in the Poconos is the topic of a public hearing set to begin in a few hours.

The Senate Communications and Technology Committee will hear testimony on how limited access to high-speed internet is affecting local emergency responders and the medical community.

The hearing is being held at the request of State Senator Mario Scavello. If you would like to attend, it is being held today at 1:00 PM at the Monroe County Safety Center in Stroudsburg.