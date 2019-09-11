Public hearing held on bill that would allow hunting on Sundays

(WBRE/WYOU) — A bill to bring Sunday hunting to Pennsylvania is moving through state legislature.

A public hearing of the House Game and Fisheries Committee was held Tuesday to discuss Senate Bill 147, legalizing hunting on Sunday. It passed the Senate in June.

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau opposes the bill but says they would take a neutral stance if provisions are met, including requiring hunters to get written permission from landowners before hunting on their land.

“The days of shutting everything down on Sunday ended a long time ago. So, having this blue law still in effect doesn’t make any sense,” Harold Daub said.

“That’s a time they want to spend more time with their family. They don’t want to be disturbed with people who are even legally asking for permission at 6:30 in the morning,” Mark O’Neill said.

The bill would also make trespassing while hunting a higher-level offense, including the loss of that person’s hunting license for a second offense.