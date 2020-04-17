Public Health Underfunding Propels COVID-19 Challenges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Serious struggles responding to the coronavirus crisis seem to have happened all at once. But a new report claims those struggles were actually a decade in the making. A Washington D.C.-based, non-profit organization chalks it up to public health underfunding.

Trust For America’s Health issued the report. Eyewitness News spoke with the head of the organization about what needs to be done to make Pennsylvania and the rest of the nation better prepared and proactive.

“We are suffering from the consequences of chronically underfunding public health,” John Auerbach MBA – President/CEO, Trust For America’s Health, said.

That’s the takeaway from the head of Trust For America’s Health”. In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the non-profit just released the report called ”The Impact of Chronic Underfunding on America’s Public Health System: Trends, Risks, and Recommendations, 2020.”

“We can’t wait for an emergency to fund. We have to find the public health on a day-to-day basis, year in and year out. That’s the only way you are going to have people in place when you really need them,” Auerbach said.

Not only did funding for public health preparedness and response programs decrease from fiscal year 2019 to fiscal year 2020, but also emergency preparedness funding has been down for more than a decade. The report blames that underfunding for leaving public health and health systems ill-equipped to handle an emergency like COVID-19.

“Preparation is everything. I’m not here to point fingers,” Representative Matt Cartwright (D)- 8th District, said.

But Cartwright says the likes of this pandemic was a real, 21st century threat we should have seen coming. While current state and local public health funding totals $6.2 billion, Trust For America’s Health claims an additional $4.5 billion in funding is necessary to fill the gap.

“$4.5 billion doesn’t look like you would stoop over to pick it up off the sidewalk considering how many trillions we’re going through right now to rescue the economy and keep people fed and to sort through the medical problems that we are seeing all throughout this country,” Cartwright said.

The Trust For America’s Health report ranks Pennsylvania 46 out of 50 states in its public health spending per resident.

The blue ribbon panel behind the report claims there is clearly room for improvement in the Keystone State.