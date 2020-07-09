Public chimes in on Repeal Act 43

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City officials are recruiting the public’s help in a grassroots effort to repeal a controversial fireworks law.

Act 43 was the topic of Wednesday night’s monthly crime watch meeting at Wilkes-Barre Mennonite Church. At least 50 people attended.

Wilkes-Barre Police, City Council and Mayor George Brown discussed plans to get the statewide act repealed. Act 43 was passed in 2017, making it legal to purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Pennsylvania. But now Mayor Brown says the tax revenue the city collects from fireworks is not worth the disruption they cause.

“In my opinion it was passed for financial reasons with no regard for how it would affect the residents of Pennsylvania,” Brown said.

Wilkes-Barre officials say the only way to get Act 43 repealed is to flood the legislature with letters. Everyone who attended the meeting was given a letter and a list of representatives, including the governor, to contact.