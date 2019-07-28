Psychic fair helps visitors experience their spiritual side

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People in part of Luzerne County are seeking some inner guidance in a unique way. Saturday was the first of a two-day summer psychic fair at Inner Peace Health, Healing, and Wellness Associates in Plains Township.

The fair had vendors selling jewelry, oils, and crystals as well as other holistic wellness services. It offered an opportunity for participants to slow down and get in touch with their spiritual side.

“Because we’re so hurried we don’t necessarily hear what’s being told to us by our spirits and other guides,” owner Donna Will said.

Inner Peace also has a couple of fairs planned. One in the fall is dedicated to holistic therapies. Another in the spring will cover wellness and health such as acupuncture, massage, and chiropractic medicine.