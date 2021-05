STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A majority of the Penn State University Senate does want students to be required to have their shots before returning in the fall.

113 members voted for the resolution Wednesday and 31 against it. But, the vote is not binding, since the PSU Senate does not set policy. The school has not made an official decision on student vaccinations.

But, the school’s vice president says he’d like to see “incentives” to encourage it, like discounts on books and food.