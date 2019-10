(WBRE/WYOU) — Penn State University suspended a fraternity after a 17-year-old boy died in an off-campus house.

John Schoenig, a student-athlete visiting from Erie, was found dead in the home on West College Avenue Saturday night. Members of the Chi Phi fraternity live there, but it is not the frat’s official house.

Because of the death, Penn State University says the fraternity is suspended as the school investigates. The cause and manner of Schoenig’s death is pending toxicology results.