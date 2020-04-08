PSP warns of coronavirus-related scams

Pennsylvania State Police are warning Pennsylvanians to watch out for scammers in light of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was passed in late March.

Police detailed some examples of scams going around. These include:

Emails claiming to be from United States government agencies asking for personally identifying information so the victim will receive their deposit. These emails may have poor grammar and spelling and links that may contain malware that, once installed on the victim’s computer, steal information.

Texts, robocalls, or messages on other platforms containing links directing victims to a website that prompts them to enter their personally identifying information and other information, such as bank account information, usernames, passwords, and email addresses.

Callers who claim to have information on “secret” government programs or who offer to help with applications in exchange for personally identifying information and a fee.

Some recommendations police offer to prevent being scammed include: