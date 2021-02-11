PSP offer tips to combat circulating scams

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police is reminding the community to be aware of scams circulating.

Police say scams are more prevalent now than ever due to virtual accessibility. They offer some simple tips to keep you safe from criminals. Police remind you to not get pressured into providing a payment without researching.

Remember to not give out personal info over the phone, or allow remote access for any device. Paying someone with gift cards? Likely a scam.

And just because someone says they are a legitimate company doesn’t mean they are. Police ask anyone who thinks they might be a victim of scam to contact them.