PSP Montoursville searching for missing Lycoming County man

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Montoursville is trying to locate a missing person out of Loyalsock Township.

According to PSP, Kristopher Michael Fike, 32, has been missing since June 5th , at 10:50 a.m. from 2800 Lycoming Creek Road, in Loyalsock Township.

He is described as 5’6, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a mental health diagnosis that he does not take prescription medication for.

Fike has a known drug history and has attempted self-harm in the past according to PSP. Anyone with information should call 570-368-5700.