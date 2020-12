EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Stonington are investigating a death in Northumberland County.

According to PSP Stonington, Joseph C. Collier was discovered deceased in his residence in the 200 block of Collier Road in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County on December 7th.

PSP Stonington is investigating the death and is assisted by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.