PSP honors their fallen on department’s 116th anniversary

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police honored their fallen Sunday, on the department’s 116th anniversary.

Pennsylvania State Police was the first uniformed police agency of its kind in the U.S., established in 1905. 99 names are etched into the memorial wall at the state police academy in Hershey, the state troopers who died in service to the commonwealth over the years.

The PSP academy shared a tribute video on its Facebook page in lieu of an in-person commemoration.

“These troopers were fathers, sons, brothers, uncles, cousins and friends. We also know their loss was and is to this day extremely painful to bear. These costs have been high over the past 116 years,” Pennsylvania State Police commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick said.

Governor Wolf marked the day in Harrisburg by proclaiming May 2nd as Pennsylvania State Police Day in the commonwealth.