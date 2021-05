LAUSANNE TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Hazleton are investigating the death of two individuals in Carbon County.

Their bodies were discovered in a wooded area off Eckley Road near North Buck Mountain Road in Lausanne Township. The victims are presumably male and female.

Anyone with information regarding any missing persons are asked to contact state police at Hazleton.

