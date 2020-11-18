PSAC cancels winter sports season

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has announced the cancellation of regular-season and championship athletics for winter sports following a vote from the league’s board of directors.

“With careful consideration to health concerns and realistic abilities to conduct sport seasons amid this pandemic, our conference and our membership is forced to make some very difficult decisions,” said Steve Murray, PSAC Commissioner.

Bloomsburg, East Stroudsburg, and Lock Haven Universities compete under the PSAC.

The board recently canceled the PSAC championship seasons for fall sports. If institutions wish to participate in fall and winter sport championship seasons, they are to make the conference office aware by November 18. The PSAC will review all inquiries and make an announcement as soon as possible as to whether there is support to continue with a championship season.

For more information on this decision, visit the PSAC website.