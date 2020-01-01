Providing a safe way home on New Year’s Eve

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are just hours away before we ring in the new year. Which means between now and then, people will be celebrating and bars are expected to be busy Tuesday night.

The kegs are filled and glasses are being poured and served. Bartari opened in October and is ringing in its first-ever New Year’s celebration.

“I’m really excited to see a great turnout and a lot of positive feedback after tonight,” Bartari manager Adrienne Heil said.

Heil says doors opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday, giving early birds the option to celebrate ahead of time. For those late owls, you can expect drink specials, food off the menu, a champagne toast at midnight.

“You also play many of our arcade games and have lots of fun. Families of all ages can come,” Heil said.

Children under 18 can be part of the fun until 9 p.m. Then it’s 18 and up until the ball drops in New York City.

“After that we have a different crowd. Sometimes college kids and a younger crowd, adults. Everybody enjoys it,” Heil said.

If you drink, remember to call a cab.

“You tell people to leave your keys in your pockets. Don’t drive home drunk. Start the new year off right,” Burgit’s Electric City Taxi manager Michael Furson said.

Furson says the company will be making 25 runs an hour in the Scranton area. The same in Wilkes-Barre for anybody needing a ride home from a bar.

“Be patient. We will be there. We got 10 cabs up here in Scranton. We got 11 down in Wilkes-Barre and we’re answering the calls and we’re going to be there ready with bells on,” Furson said.

Furson says the cost is set at $3.50 a mile, giving people a cheaper option to get home.

“It’s all based on mileage. Usually the average fare is seven to 10,” Furson said.

Before you take your last sip on New Year’s Eve, make sure you have a plan to get home safely.

Burgit’s Electric City Taxi anticipates to bring people to the bar starting around 7 p.m. Tuesday night and then bring them home from midnight until 5 a.m. Their number is 570-207-2200.