Protests over postal service changes in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The fight against United State Postal Service slowdowns continues. This time residents are taking it upon themselves to let the government know with a protest.

Protesters lined up on this sidewalk right outside State Representative Dan Meuser’s office in Pottsville.

Dwayne Heisler, SEIU, Schuylkill County Labor Council tells Eyewitness News, “If we don’t stand up in this moment then when are we going to stand up. This is our post office. This is our country.”

The crowd is angered by general postmaster Louis DeJoy for making cuts and removing essential post office equipment.

“What is being done over the last couple of weeks by the Trump administration post master ‘DeGeneral DeJoy’ is sabotaging the post office,” says Todd Zimmerman, from Schuylkill County Democrats.

Meuser says $10 million from the CARES Act has been designated to the post office. With many people looking at mailing in ballots in the next election and people depending more on mail services amid the pandemic, some argue the post office is more essential than ever before.

He says Democrats are using the post office for political gain.

“The Democrats are trying to make something out of nothing and because they have a political agenda to distort the election through universal ballots,” says Meuser.

Displeased with State Representive Meuser’s response, they chose a stop right outside of his office.

Anne Kurtek, president of Schuylkill County Labor Council says, “Whether we are Republican, Democratic,or Independent, we all need to mail in our ballots if we can’t make it.”

The group is demanding DeJoy reverse the all the changes, bring back the equipment and even to resign. Until then, they are asking people to show their support to postal service workers.