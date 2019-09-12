Protestors want charges dropped in injured raccoon shooting case

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Animal Rights Group is protesting outside the Luzerne County Courthouse this morning after an injured raccoon was killed in Wilkes-Barre.

Members of Tracey’s Hope are holding signs supporting 62-year-old Larry Kansky who is accused of shooting and killing an injured raccoon.

Kansky is in court facing reckless endangerment charges for shooting the injured animal that was found on the side of West North Street in May. Kansky says he took matters into his own hands after repeatedly calling 911 for eight hours about the suffering animal.

Protesters say the hearing is a waste of taxpayers’ money and they believe charges should be dropped against Kansky because he put the animal out of its suffering.