Protestors trek to the Capitol

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Some protestors in Washington D.C. Wednesday were from our area.

Eyewitness News spoke with some of them and has reaction from a local lawmaker inside Capitol Hill. U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright was one of the congressional lawmakers in the chamber as protesters forced their way inside the U.S. Capitol.

Eyewitness News spoke with him right after he was evacuated. We also talked to a group of Trump supporters from Clinton County on their way back from the protest.

“… All of a sudden capitol police in swat gear rushed in, you could tell that they had extra gear on…,” Cartwright said.

U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright of northeastern PA was there when pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

“One of the Capitol police commanders got ahold of a microphone and announced that the building had been breached. And that there were infiltrators in the building,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright says lawmakers were told to put on gas masks. Capitol police alerted: protesters were getting closer to the chamber. Then he heard banging at the doors.

“The commander of the Capitol police takes the microphone again says, look, shots have been fired now. And we’d like you all to proceed to the, to the corner of the, of the House floor, and and what they meant was the south, west corner of the House floor. And, and we did, we all moved in orderly fashion,” Cartwright said.

Congress was in the process of confirming Joe Biden’s presidential win. Thousands of Trump supporters rallied near the White House to protest. A group from Clinton County arrived by bus Wednesday morning.

“To stand up for what we believe in which is fair and just elections and to not see this election stolen,” Michelle Whitney said.

“Trump won not only by a landslide but won by over 20 million votes. The goal today was to put pressure on Congress, get them to change their mind,” Andrew Powell said.

Federal investigations have dispelled Trump’s claims of voter fraud. The Clinton County group said they were surprised to learn of the violence that erupted after they left.

One woman is dead after she was shot inside the Capitol when it was breached. Law enforcement secured the Capitol building and a curfew was put into effect in D.C.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey tweeted a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying “This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol police under difficult circumstances.”

Congressman Cartwright also thanked Capitol police for keeping them safe.