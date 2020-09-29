Protestors demand stronger punishment for those who violate PFAs

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two women held a protest against domestic violence as a Girardville man sat in court, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend last month.

Tiffany Joseph and Linda Dargis, both of Shenandoah, held signs with their three kids in protest after their childhood friend April Mahmod was murdered. The 36-year-old was stabbed to death outside her house on the morning of August 30th.

“She’s gone. She’s gone forever. Her little girl is never going to see her because why? You were mad. That makes no sense to me and I’ll never understand how people could do it,” said Dargis.

Mahmod’s ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Nathaniel Kimmel, is accused of committing the crime. A preliminary hearing was held as the two friends called attention to domestic violence. They wanted to honor Mahmod by demanding stronger laws surrounding PFAs, one of which Mahmod filed before she was killed.

“There has to be harsher laws for domestic violence regardless,” said Joseph.

Joseph has her own personal experience dealing with domestic violence. She says law enforcement hasn’t done enough to protect domestic violence victims from their abusers.

“I want to see things change where they can’t live that close to you. Or first offense, when they get get violated, it’s not a slap on the wrist,” said Joseph.

“They need to listen. They need to listen to the people going through it,” said Dargis.

The two women hope to start a non-profit to honor Mahmod and anyone else who has dealt with domestic violence.

The two women plan to hold more protests demanding harsher punishment against people who violate PFA laws. Meanwhile Kimmel is facing several charges including criminal homicide.