Protesters gather in Wilkes-Barre to voice concerns over White Haven Center closing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State officials announced plans to shut down the White Haven Center, which takes care of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Its closure would leave hundreds out of work and families looking for a place for their loved ones to live.

A protest is being staged, aimed at Governor Wolf and his administration in front of the Westmoreland Club in Downtown Wilkes-Barre by family and friends of White Haven Center residents. They are protesting the state’s decision to close the center.