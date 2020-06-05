Protest in Scranton hoping to spark change

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Tensions are high across the nation even as protests and demonstrations continue peacefully here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

A small protest doubled in size as people marched around Courthouse Square and laid down in solidarity with George Floyd and others who have been the victims of police brutality & systemic racism.

Eyewitness News will talk to protesters and discuss what the next moves are moving forward with the movement gaining global attention.

Mayor Paige Cognetti is also meeting with local group, The Black Scranton Project to discuss what official steps can be taken to support local communities and minorities.

The full story coming up with Kevin Hayes on Eyewitness News at 11.