Protecting the elderly during the coronavirus

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Meanwhile, state officials and medical professionals are making efforts to protect those most susceptible to coronavirus.

“Limitations and restrictions are scary words, especially in this time,” Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of Pennsylvania Healthcare Association, said.

But healthcare professionals say it’s absolutely necessary to protect the elderly and those more prone to illness. The Pennsylvania Healthcare Association has been giving daily updates to members about guidelines for restricting visits during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The only real way to prevent this from happening in a long-term care facility is to keep the virus out in the first place,” Shamberg said.

Judith Capoccia lives in Edwardsville while her husband is in long-term care at Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton.

“It’s rough for me. It’s rough for my husband. I think in the long run, this is the best route to go,” Capoccia said.

With three decades in medical work, she understands why she can’t be by his side.

“It’s not just you visiting your spouse or parent. It’s the people that you come in contact with afterward,” Capoccia said.

Now nursing homes and senior living centers are doing what they can to make sure that loved ones, residents, and patients stay in contact, thinking outside the box.

“We’re encouraging the use of phones, Facetime, Skype, and other means of communications so that you can check on your loved one and still know that they’re getting the care they deserve,” Shamberg said.

To limit potential spread of illnesses and fatal cases, it’s limitations on visiting and thorough screening of staff that people like Capoccia will have to endure. But for how long?

“It is what it is and we have to deal with what we have now. We hope and pray for the best,” Capoccia said.

When coronavirus cases were first reported in Washington State, the first larger outbreak in a nursing home resulted in 18 deaths.

Fatalities are something officials are trying to prevent here in the Keystone State.