Protecting against mosquitos

(WBRE/WYOU) — A possible deadly virus transmitted by mosquitos has been confirmed in Carbon and Monroe Counties.

Monroe County Vector Control is gearing up to do some nighttime spraying in Pocono Township where a pheasant was found to be infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis. The virus can cause brain infections which can be deadly to humans.

While the virus is rare in people, nine people have died from the virus in the United States this year, with just 23 cases reported. Although the county hasn’t found any mosquitos carrying the virus, officials want to stay ahead of it by spraying in known breeding areas like the Cranberry Bog near Tannersville.

“Around sunset when the mosquitoes are most active I have a truck-mounted sprayer and it sprays a very low volume of pesticide. Kind of fogs it so we can get in there and touch the most mosquitoes and get rid of the most in one shot,” Lee Schuler of the Monroe County Vector Control said.

Vector Control says if the weather is nice, mosquitos will hang around through November. They also remind people to remove any standing water from property.

The best protection from mosquito bites is bug spray with deet.