The skinny on intermittent fasting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We hear a lot about diets, literally “A” to “Z” from Atkins to Zone. There’s one that’s currently the most Google-searched diet. It’s called intermittent fasting.

Getting skinnier is the main reason most of us try a new diet. Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller looked into if intermittent fasting is the right diet plan for everyone.

Many diets restrict the types of food we should eat but that’s not what intermittent fasting is all about. Dana Manning, Pharm.D., RD, LDN of Wilkes University said, “I’ve gotten a lot of questions in my classes. I’ve gotten a lot of questions from patients I see out in the clinic so it’s absolutely on the minds of people and for good reason I would say.”

Instead of cutting carbs or counting calories, think of another “C”: control when it comes to intermittent fasting. You limit your window of eating per day to an eight hour period and fast the other 16. But is it safe?

Ms. Manning said, “Randomized control trials, meta analysis of other trials looking at how well people do with intermittent fasting has actually been really optimistic.”

That 16 hour fasting period is what triggers the metabolic benefits.





Ms. Manning said, “So some of the changes in hormone levels and blood lipid levels and fat metabolism… that kind of takes a while.”

Ms. Manning tried intermittent fasting herself. She’s lost nearly 40 pounds in about a year. Besides shedding fat while preserving lean body muscle, she credits intermittent fasting with creating a healthier relationship with food.

“It also sometimes makes you pause and realize am I really hungry or am I eating because something smells good or because there’s a social situation that’s calling for it or because I’m bored or because your thirsty,” Ms. Manning said.

But intermittent fasting isn’t right for everyone. Expectant moms, people with certain diabetes, previous eating disorders and teenagers are among those who should take a pass.

But for others considering a new diet, Ms. Manning said, “It’s very flexible in terms of incorporating it into people’s lives.”

Ms. Manning said intermittent fasting doesn’t mean a free pass to consume lots of junk food or to overeat.

If anything, she says it should make you choose your food more wisely. As with any diet, make sure you discuss it with your doctor first.