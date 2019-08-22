Proposition to ban guns in local municipal buildings

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Should guns be banned from local municipal buildings? It’s a question being asked across the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Wilkes-Barre City Council is pushing to change state law that prohibits local officials from banning guns from their buildings. It is perfectly legal for anyone to carry a gun or any weapon for that matter into Wilkes-Barre City Hall.

But several councilmembers say in light of the recent mass shootings around the nation, some of them at municipal offices, it’s time to change state law. They say it could save lives.

Wilkes-Barre City Hall, like every other municipal building in Pennsylvania, is not a gun-free zone. But councilman Bill Barrett thinks that’s got to change.

“Obviously sometimes our meetings become a little bit contentious, heated. There’s a lot of discussions that may affect our residents and some decisions we make aren’t always popular,” Barrett said.

Barrett points to the mass shooting in 2013 at the Ross Township building in which Rockne Newell killed three people and injured several others. Barrett argues that local officials should have the power to protect themselves and it’s residents who come to their buildings.

“It has to come from the state level. Research shows there are a lot of states that openly ban firearms from government buildings period. We just seem to feel that should be in place here in Pennsylvania as well,” Barrett said.

Linda Joseph attends almost every city council meeting.

“I think it’s beyond negligence that City Hall is not allowed to provide security measures for its employees, for the resident and for visitors that go through here every day and for the elected officials,” Joseph said.

But Bob Kadluboski also is a regular at Wilkes-Barre Council meetings. He has a permit to carry a gun. He’s not so sure changing the law would make any difference whatsoever.

“Nobody’s safe if somebody really wants to do something. If they want to do something they are going to do it,” Kadluboski said.

Legislation to change state law has been introduced in the state senate. Senate Bill 625 would allow local governments to pass an ordinance to restrict guns from being brought into their facilities. Hearings are set for later this year.

A similar effort was initiated several years ago but failed. Wilkes-Barre councilmembers say they are urging area state lawmakers to support a change in the law.