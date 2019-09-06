Proposed law would impose tougher penalties for harming law enforcement

(WBRE/WYOU) — There are calls to create federal legislation that would impose stiffer penalties for people who assault or kill any law enforcement officer.

The Protect and Serve Act would make it a federal crime to assault or kill a law enforcement officer. Right now, charges are usually left to the states and some opponents say that’s how it should stay.

National President of the Fraternal Order of Police Patrick Yoes wants more help from Congress. But others say local authorities already have all the legal authority they need.

“There is definitely a crisis in public safety,” Yoes said.

“Any judge is going to take into account it was a law enforcement officer who was assaulted or killed and will no doubt ratchet up the perpetrator’s sentence,” John Malcolm of the Heritage Foundation said.

The bill was introduced in February. Supporters from both parties say it’s long past time for Congress to take action.