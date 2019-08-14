Proposed bill would bring back license plate stickers

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania House Transportation Committee meeting Tuesday centered on license plate registration.

The discussion centered around the 2016 decision by PennDOT to no longer require drivers to display a registration sticker on their license plate. Representative Barry Jozwiak wants to bring them back.

He’s introduced House Bill 1509, creating a new two-in-one sticker verifying a vehicle is registered and has passed inspection. He says the lack of a sticker has hindered police.

“Police officers can not tell if the license plates on the cars are valid, expired, or not even registered,” Jozwiak said.

The bill is right now under consideration by the committee.