Property owner discusses busted meth lab in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A stabbing investigation is the latest in a string of criminal activity on East Sunbury Street in Shamokin.

Earlier this week, police cracked the case into a drug lab at a nearby apartment. Eyewitness News spoke with the new property owner where that bust occurred. Right across the street from where the stabbing victim collapsed, law enforcement uncovered a meth lab in the apartment building Monday morning.

Thursday, Eyewitness News ran into the property owner who shed some light on what happened and what it means for the area.

Monday morning investigators in protective gear busted a meth lab at 405 East Sunbury Street. Shamokin Police say the meth lab was uncovered by probation and PSP Clandestine lab was called to assist.

“We bought the building Friday, posted it Saturday, and started kicking doors in on Monday,” Jesse Storm of Brokers Realty said.

Storm says they recently purchased the apartment building with plans to fix it up. Monday, they alerted authorities of a suspected meth lab in one of the units.

“Monday morning we started hitting the building hard, doing inspection on the property which is what entailed bringing in then the state parole officers for the meth lab that was in the building and we’re starting to clean it up. We’ve got other units that have been identified that we need to get the people out of,” Storm said.

Shamokin Mayor John Brown says this building has been a hot spot for crime.

“We’ve had two different shootings in the building within a two-year period. Now the meth lab there, it’s a concern,” Brown said.

The 13-unit building needs extensive repairs. Storm promised to restore and revitalize the building, as he’s done with a number of properties in the city.

“We’ve picked up a lot of single-family homes and now we’re turning our focus onto the different main streets in Shamokin to buy the larger buildings, get the drugs out of the buildings, get them revitalized and make them a good part of the community again,” Storm said.

Brown says a big part of that is attracting responsible tenants.

“He seems to do it the right way and want the right kind of tenants so it should make a big difference for that building,” Brown said.

Storm says his team already started remodeling the building. They’re installing new windows, fixing structural issues, and giving the exterior face lift.

Mayor Brown says the city has a fairly new policy requiring landlords to get a property manager if they’re more than 20 miles outside of town. This is supposed to keep buildings from falling apart, and keep a closer eye on what’s going on inside them.