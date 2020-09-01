Project to get people to downtown Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a project to get more people to walk into downtown Scranton and get more downtown residents and shoppers to the great outdoors. Photojournalist Joe Butash takes us to the 7th Avenue trailhead and the work going on under the historic Bridge 60.

“This is great for the area. I think the better it looks, people feel safer down here and it’s just a great

asset to downtown Scranton and for people looking to stay active here,” Mike Snyder of Scranton said.

“It’s part of the Lackawanna Avenue Connector project which takes trail users from the main trail right here that passes under Bridge 60 and takes them along 7th Avenue closer to Lackawanna Avenue. Currently there is no ADA access available from the trail to downtown Scranton. So as part of this project we are improving that in opening up a new corridor get from the trail into downtown Scranton,” trail and environmental project manager for the Lackawanna Heritage Valley, Owen Worozbyt said. “Right now if you were to try to get from the trail under 7th Avenue out to Lackawanna Avenue there is only about an 18-inch sidewalk so if you’re on a bike or if you have a stroller or you’re in a wheelchair it’s almost impossible for you to get into downtown. By opening up this new corridor it opens up access to people to get to the trail from downtown and also take the people from the trail into downtown. The trail currently passes under Bridge 60 through the bay that was used by the CNJ Railroad. And part of what we’re doing is going under the unused bay which carried the spur line that would have went up to the freight house that you can see on the corner of 6th Avenue and Lackawanna.”

“I like to bring my kids down here and the safer we feel, the better. The more people, the more active it is. I think it’s great for the community,” Snyder said.

If the weather cooperates, the hope is to have the $300,000 project done by the end of the year. Trail managers tell Eyewitness News the next improvement project is going to be in the Marvin section of the city.