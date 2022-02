WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You will soon be able to ice skate on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

Work continued Wednesday to get the rink ready. The rink on Public Square is expected to be ready for skaters in the coming days. Eyewitness News stopped by to get a look at the progress.

The rink will be free but you will have to provide your own ice skates. Daily hours will be posted when the rink is fully assembled.