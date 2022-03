EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Hey parents, WBRE would like to remind you of a change coming up in the children’s programming lineup starting on April 2.

Effective Saturday, 4/2/2022, “Earth Odyssey” will air twice a week at 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays and “Wild Child” is moving to 11:00 a.m., replacing “Roots Less Traveled”.

Tune in at 10:00 a.m. in two weeks for this revised children’s lineup.