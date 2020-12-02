Programming changes regarding PA Live! and evening newscasts for Dec. 2

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There are some programming changes for viewers to be aware of in the afternoon and evening of Wednesday, December 2nd.

The NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens that was postponed from Thanksgiving night will air on WBRE at 3:30 p.m.

Due to that, there are some changes regarding Eyewitness News broadcasts. PA Live! will be a half hour long starting at 3 p.m. on WBRE.

Eyewitness News’ 5 p.m. newscast will be on WYOU from 5 to 6 p.m. Eyewitness News’ 6 p.m. newscast will be on WYOU only.