Program in Lycoming County providing free summer meals

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Even though school is out for the summer, kids are still able to grab lunch in their school’s cafeteria.

A new program in Lycoming County is making sure children are still getting their appropriate meals in the summer.

The summer food service program was established to ensure that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.

“One in six Pennsylvanians are hungry every day, ” Assistant Food Service Director Jonhhan Hall said. “So we’re seeking to make sure everybody has a meal every day, and they’re aware of the resources in our community to make that happen.”

Free meals and snacks that meet federal nutrition guidelines are provided to all kids 18-years-old and under.

“We’ve had spicy chicken nachos. We have cheesesteaks today. We have pizza every day because that’s always a favorite, as well as peanut butter and jelly every day, just to make sure that anybody that wants something a little different gets their different options,” Hall explained.

Lunch is served from 11 am to 12:30 pm Monday through Friday. With Lycoming County being considered a needy area, the entire cost of the food comes from the NSLP, a federal and state reimbursement program.

“It gives them a great lunch,” Brittany Maldonado of Williamsport said. “They change it up every day and they try new things. I mean, my youngest is now eating Chinese food he never tried before. So it’s great.”

Brittany Maldonado has three children. She says being able to utilize this program is a weight off her shoulders.

“It helps our grocery bill every week. It almost halves it because its three mouths I’m not feeding at home every week, which is a crazy relief,” Maldonado said.

The free meals program will wrap up this Friday.

If you know a child in need during the summer, you can text ‘FOOD’ to 877877* to find a list of all the places children can eat for free in your area.