Professor speaks out against lockdown policies

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes University Associate Professor of Business is bashing the Wolf Administration’s lockdown policy in areas like Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

Justin Matus, Ph.D., a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), is board certified in healthcare management.

He argues that counties like Luzerne and Lackawanna County have flattened the curve against COVID-19, which was the initial goal of the governor so as to not overwhelm hospitals.

Dr. Matus says these counties, while still exercising caution, should be allowed to reopen because it makes the most economic sense.

He claims the Wolf Administration is using bad metrics by preventing their reopening.

