Proceeds from sale of burger created by NFL player to benefit Monroe County Meals on Wheels

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Stroudsburg native turned professional football player and an area restaurant are teaming up to raise money for charity.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day created the Bash burger for the last Super Bowl at Yard of Ale in Stroudsburg. It was such a big hit, it’s now part of the regular menu at the restaurant.

Joseph-Day and Yard of Ale are partnering once again to help Monroe County Meals on Wheels. For every Bash burger sold on Sundays this NFL season, $4 will be donated to the organization.

“That’s the community that helped form him to the man that he is today and you know it’s pretty neat that a guy who has made it to the NFL, starting, hasn’t forgotten his small town of Stroudsburg and wants to give back at any opportunity he can get,” Yard of Ale owner Barry Lynch said.

Among the Bash burger ingredients are bacon, a fried egg, and chipotle mayo. Sebastian Joseph-Day and the Los Angeles Rams play the Cleveland Browns this Sunday night.