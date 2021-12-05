Proceeds from Angel Fest benefit charities helping families

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An organization looking to help families in need this holiday season held an event this afternoon.

The Angels of Light Work held their second Angel Fest of the year at the historic Castle Inn in Delaware Water Gap. Vendors offering holistic health healing services such as massage therapy and energy healing were featured at the event.

Tarot card readings, psychic readings, as well as yoga demonstrations and children`s activities were also provided by vendors. All proceeds went to various charities supporting families in need.

Organizers were excited to have their second event this year due to high demand and wanting to help others.

“We’re all coming together as a community and projecting into the future. We’re looking to help people in our community and serve in some way that’s needed,” event coordinator Judith Good said. “People have been very supportive the community is phenomenal and we’re doing well.”

Angel Fest was free for all who entered, though costs varied per vendor.