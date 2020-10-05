Pro-life rally in Scranton to support the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pro-life activists and leaders held a rally in Scranton on Monday to support the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

The event began at 1 p.m. outside of the Lackawanna County Courthouse. The Scranton stop is the first of a five-state press tour across presidential and senate battleground states.

“We are here to say, life is going to win, life is winning, and its time to confirm Amy,” Sue Liebel, state director for Susan B. Anthony List, said.

Confirmation hearings on Barrett’s nomination will begin on October 12th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos