Private parking lots popular choice among fairgoers

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An unauthorized parking operation in Bloomsburg was shut down over the weekend.

Over the weekend, a parking lot in Bloomsburg was shut down by police. The reason? A woman who lives near the lot was illegally charging people going to the Bloomsburg Fair to park there.

Police say a woman from Bloomsburg was in charge of the unauthorized parking lot, did not have permission to use it and the operation was shut down. But it begs the question: Why are private parking lots so popular among fairgoers?

“They don’t get stuck in the fair parking lot over there. It gets dusty and muddy over there and over here they can just walk in the gate,” Shane Wright, a private lot owner said.

Wright has been using his lawn as a parking lot during Fair Week since 2008. He says when he first moved to Bloomsburg, he came home from work one day and found cars all over his lawn.

“I had no idea who they were. And I figured I’m gonna control. Might as well. I had the week off so then I figured might as well park cars in my lot ’cause there are people here already,” Wright said.

Fairgoers say they choose the private lots because the fair parking lot is big, often crowded and usually has a long line to get into.

“First spot we saw, we took advantage of it instead of gambling to get closer. There’s a chance you might not get anything and then you come back around and won’t have the spot you saw,” fairgoer Peter Rizzuto said.

The parking lot is owned by Good Shepherd LLC. Charges against the woman are not being pursued. Good Shepherd will continue offering free parking during the fair.